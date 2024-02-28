Haven't Resigned: Himachal Chief Minister Dismisses Rumours Amid Congress Crisis

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu - under fire after the ruling Congress' shock defeat in Tuesday's Rajya Sabha election, in which six party MLAs cross-voted and then seemed to ally with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party - has rubbished talk of his resignation.

Mr Sukhu's defiant note comes amid expectations the BJP will force the ruling party into a floor test - underlined by former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur - either today, or later this week, to prove its majority in the 68-member Assembly.

The Congress had 40 MLAs before the Rajya Sabha poll debacle - comfortably above the majority mark of 34. And with support from three independent lawmakers, the party was well-placed.

The BJP had only 25, down from the 44 it won in the 2017 election.

However, the impending defection of the six Congress MLAs - whisked off to BJP-ruled Haryana last evening after cross-voting, and now at an undisclosed location - changes the situation.

Less those six MLAs, and without the three independent MLAs who have also voted for the BJP and are likely to also switch sides, the Congress is one short of majority.

The numbers game was further muddied this morning after the Assembly Speaker expelled 15 BJP MLAs for sloganeering and alleged misconduct. This means the effective strength of the House falls to 53 and the effective majority to 27 - which is low enough for the Congress to clear any challenge.