Have Told All My MPs To Stay In Delhi: Mamata Banerjee On No Trust Vote

Mamata Banerjee also said that the TMC was supporting the motion for the greater good of all. (File)

With Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee instructing all Lok Sabha members of her party to stay put in Delhi and support Friday''s no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, the party on Wednesday issued a whip to all its MPs to be present in the House during the discussions.

Trinamool chief national spokesperson Derek O'Brien told news agency IANS that the whip has been issued.

Earlier in the day, Ms Banerjee said she has told her MPs to remain in Delhi to participate in the motion.

"The Opposition has brought the no confidence motion in Parliament today, we (Trinamool) are supporting it for the greater good of all... I have told all my MPs to stay back in Delhi," she told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.

The West Bengal Chief Minister said the BJP has the numbers in parliament, but not outside.

"...The public will bring forth the areal'' no confidence motion within a few months," she added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajon Wednesday accepted a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the Narendra Modi government and said that discussion and voting on it will take place on Friday.

Trinamool member Dinesh Trivedi had urged her to change the date, saying the party MPs will attend the Martyrs'' Day rally in Kolkata on July 21 and would not be able to take part in the debate on July 20.

He was supported by other Opposition members.

But Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the time and date of discussion had been decided in the business advisory committee and added that those who had given notice for no-confidence should be ready to discuss it any time.