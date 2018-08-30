'Have Nothing To Do With Samajwadi Secular Morcha': Om Prakash Rajbhar

Om Prakash Rajbhar said he didn't discuss politics with Shivpal Yadav (File)

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader and senior minister in the Yogi Adityanath government Om Prakash Rajbhar, who recently met sidelined Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav, today distanced himself from the newly formed Samajwadi Secular Morcha.

"I have nothing to do with the Samajwadi Secular Morcha, which was launched by Shivpal Singh Yadav yesterday," Mr Rajbhar said.

Mr Rajbhar, who has been critical of alliance partner BJP in the past, reiterated that his party had no tie-up with Mr Shivpal's Morcha and that the alliance with BJP will continue.

"Although I have had a number of meetings with Shivpal Singh in the recent past, in none of them did we discuss politics," said the minister of backward classes welfare and disabled people development.

Mr Yadav had floated his morcha yesterday and said he would unite small parties in the state. He had met Mr Rajbhar on Tuesday night. However, both leaders maintained that the meeting was personal and not political.