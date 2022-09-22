Have Audio Video Evidence Of BJP Offering Money: Raghav Chadha To NDTV

The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that it has both audio and video evidence of "Operation Lotus" -- alleged BJP attempts to persuade legislators of another party to change sides -- in Punjab.

"We have both audio and video evidence of BJP offering money to AAP MLAs. We have met and submitted this evidence with the Punjab DGP and an FIR has been filed too," senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha told NDTV today amid a face-off Punjab Governor.

"Don't worry, we will not let anyone down. We have all the evidence and will release it soon," he said in the exclusive interview.

AAP's claims of an Operation Lotus in Punjab have put it in collision course with the Governor for the last two days. The party has hunkered down after Governor Banwarilal Purohit turned down the government's call for a special session of the assembly for a trust vote.

Yesterday, two days after summoning a special session on September 22, the Governor withdrew the order on legal advice. Calling the Governor's decision "murder of democracy", Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting of MLAs.

"The Governor is not a headmaster and cannot dictate what can be brought to the house and what can't be," Mr Chadha told NDTV today.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had won a majority test last month after alleging "Operation Lotus" by the BJP to bring down the AAP government.

"How can the Governor refuse a session called by the cabinet? Then democracy is over. Two days ago, the Governor gave permission for the session. When Operation Lotus started failing and the number was not completed, a call came from above asking to withdraw the permission," Mr Kejriwal has said.