'Have A Bit Of Fun Too': Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Wish For PM Modi

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday, and hoped he gets some time off work to have a "bit of fun".

Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2023

"Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Besides Mr Khan, wishes poured in for the Prime Minister from across the film fraternity.

Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year 🙏Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always. pic.twitter.com/9JTFeEJ71w — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2023

"OMG 2" star Akshay Kumar posted a picture with PM Modi on X and said, "Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year. Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always."

Wishing Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday….@narendramodi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 17, 2023

Salman Khan too wished the Prime Minister: "Wishing Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday…. @narendramodi."

Actor-turned-politicians Hema Malini and Sunny Deol too wished the Prime Minister on his birthday.