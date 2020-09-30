Ensure Her Safety: Court To Cops On Cricketer Md Shami's Estranged Wife

Hasin Jahan's lawyer said she had been threatened following some of her posts.

The Calcutta High Court has directed the city police to ensure the safety of Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami, after she alleged that some people were threatening her in connection with her social media posts.

Ms Jahan's lawyer Ashish Chakraborty submitted that she had been threatened following some of her posts, and she had filed a complaint with the police.

Mr Chakraborty also told the court that police had remained inactive on her complaint.

Senior advocate for the state, Amitesh Banerjee, said police had registered the complaint as an FIR (First Information Report) and investigation was in progress.

After hearing both sides, Justice Debangsu Basak ordered on Tuesday that police will ensure that no harm befalls the petitioner in respect of her life and property.

The police was also directed to submit a report on the steps taken on the basis of her complaint.

The matter will come up for hearing again after four weeks, by which time the report will have to be submitted, the court directed.