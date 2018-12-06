Haseeb Drabu Resigns From Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party

Haseeb Drabu says he has not been associating with PDP's affairs for a while now

Former Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu today resigned from Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party saying he had not been associating with party affairs for some time now.

In a letter addressed to Ms Mufti, former chief minister of the state, Mr Drabu said since he had won elections on PDP ticket, he thought it was morally incorrect to resign as long as the state Assembly was intact.

"Even though I have not been a dissident - you are aware I had resigned from the cabinet, assembly and party nearly two years ago which you didn't accept - I have disengaged from the party affairs for quite some time now," he wrote.

"I didn't precipitate the matter because I believe it is ethically and morally wrong to leave the party under whose aegis one has contested and won the seat in the legislative assembly. Now that it is over, I am hereby resigning from the JK PDP," Mr Drabu's letter added.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.