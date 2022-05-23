Haryanvi Singer, Missing For 12 Days, Found Buried Near Highway

The famuly of the woman filed a kidnapping case earlier this month. (Representational)

The body of a Haryanvi singer, who had been missing for nearly two weeks, was found buried near a highway in the state's Rohtak district on Monday, the police have said.

The singer, who lived in Delhi, was last seen by her family on May 11.

They filed a case of kidnapping three days later.

The family have accused two men who worked with her, named Ravi and Rohit, of kidnapping and killing her.

According to them, she had gone with Rohit to Bhiwani for shooting a music video.

Security camera footage from a hotel near Rohtak's Meham showed them having dinner.

The family have accused the police of dragging their feet on the case.

"She had no clothes on except her underwear," they said.

The police in Haryana's Meham said that they had received information a day ago about a body buried near a flyover at Bhairon Bhaini village.

The police sent the body for an autopsy, following which it was identified as that of the singer.

One of the accused has been arrested in the case.