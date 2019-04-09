Haryana Wrestler Arrested For Kidnapping Teenager In 2016

The wrestler, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana was arrested. (Representational)

The Delhi Police claimed to have cracked a more than two years old kidnapping case by arresting a wrestler, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, and rescuing the teenage boy, abducted from a wrestling academy, from Jaipur.

"A team of anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch, headed by ACP Surender Kumar Gullia and Inspector Virender Tyagi, on Friday arrested accused Dinesh, 22, from Jaipur where he had taken the 14-year-old victim as helper for running a juice cart," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Joy Trikey said on Tuesday.

The victim was kidnapped on November 30, 2016 when he was just 11. A case was registered on the complaint of victim's father, a constable with Haryana Police, the police officer said.

After the police failed to trace and rescue the minor, a Rs 25,000 cash reward was announced by the police. The investigation was on Wednesday transferred to the AHTU.

During interrogation, Dinesh said he had joined Sir Chhotu Ram Akhada to learn wrestling where he met the victim, also preparing to be a wrestler and staying at the academy.

On November 30, 2016, Dinesh was rusticated by the coach for misconduct. He then decided to kidnap the boy. The accused had opened two juice shops and had a rickshaw. While he practiced wrestling, he kept the victim as a helper to run a juice shop in Jaipur, the police officer said.

