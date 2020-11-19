Haryana To Get Special Task Force To Check Cattle Smuggling, Slaughter

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also gave details of grant during the meeting.

An 11-member "Special Cow Task Force" will be set up in all the districts across Haryana to stop cattle smuggling and slaughter, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the officials concerned on Wednesday.

The team will include government and non-government officials, including policemen, officers from the Animal Husbandry department, Urban Local Bodies department and five members from Haryana Gau Seva Ayog, Gaurakshak Committees and Gausevaks.

"The main objective of setting up the task force is to collect information about cattle smuggling and slaughtering through ground-level informers and their intelligence network working across the state, and further take prompt action after specific inputs are received from the informers about such illegal activities," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister gave the directions during a meeting with the Haryana Gau Seva Ayog. The Ayog's Chairman - Sarwan Kumar Garg - and officials of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department were present at the meeting.

Mr Khattar said that the government will provide grant to all the Gaushalas and this amount will be provided according to the proportion of productive and non-productive cattle.

According to the resolution passed in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Gaushala with less than 33 per cent of non-productive cattle will not be provided any grant, he said, adding that Gaushala with 33 to 50 per cent non-productive cattle will receive a grant of Rs 100 per year per livestock.

"Gaushala with 51 to 75 per cent non-productive cattle will receive a grant of Rs 200 per year per livestock and Gaushala with 76 to 99 per cent of non-productive cattle will receive a grant of Rs 300 per year per livestock. Gaushala with 100 per cent non-productive cattle will receive a grant of Rs 400 per year per livestock," according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 400 per year per livestock will be given to the Gaushalas keeping the non-productive cattle.

He directed the Haryana Gau Sewa Ayog to prepare a detailed budget action plan as per these terms and conditions mentioned above.

Ensuring shelter is being provided to every "destitute animal", the Chief Minister directed the officers concerned and the members of Haryana Gau Seva Ayog that the number of such animals found on the roads across the state should be verified and the exact number of such animals should be kept in the Gaushalas.

Besides this, data should also be prepared for the total number of animals including, productive, non-productive and destitute animals which are being presently kept in the Gaushalas across the state, said the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, it was decided that the grant being given to the Gaushalas will only be granted on the recommendations of Haryana Gau Seva Ayog.

Besides this, the categories of productive and non-productive animals will be redefined along with fixing the electricity charges being charged from the Gaushalas at the rate of Rs 2 per unit. Decision regarding providing Panchayat land to the new Gaushalas at cheaper rates was also taken in the meeting.