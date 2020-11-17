CBI Arrests BSF Official In Cattle-Smuggling Case: Report

The Border Security Force official was allegedly involved in a cattle smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladesh border.

CBI Arrests BSF Official In Cattle-Smuggling Case: Report

The official was summoned for questioning this afternoon by the CBI. (Representational)

Kolkata:

Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Satish Kumar was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today for his alleged involvement in a cattle smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, a source in the investigating agency told news agency PTI.

He was summoned for questioning this afternoon by the CBI.

After a marathon questioning which went on for hours, the officials decided to arrest him.

Newsbeep

"Satish Kumar has been arrested. He will be produced before a court tomorrow," the CBI source said.

Comments
BSF officialBorder Security ForceIndia-Bangladesh border

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india