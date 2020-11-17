CBI Arrests BSF Official In Cattle-Smuggling Case: Report

The official was summoned for questioning this afternoon by the CBI. (Representational)

Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Satish Kumar was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today for his alleged involvement in a cattle smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, a source in the investigating agency told news agency PTI.

He was summoned for questioning this afternoon by the CBI.

After a marathon questioning which went on for hours, the officials decided to arrest him.

"Satish Kumar has been arrested. He will be produced before a court tomorrow," the CBI source said.