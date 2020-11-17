CBI Arrests BSF Official In Cattle-Smuggling Case: Report

Kolkata:
Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Satish Kumar was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today for his alleged involvement in a cattle smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, a source in the investigating agency told news agency PTI.
He was summoned for questioning this afternoon by the CBI.
After a marathon questioning which went on for hours, the officials decided to arrest him.
"Satish Kumar has been arrested. He will be produced before a court tomorrow," the CBI source said.