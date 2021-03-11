Haryana Teen Pregnant After 7 Rape Her For Six Months: Police

The girl's father registered a complaint after she became pregnant (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped for over six months by seven persons in Haryana, the police said on Thursday.

The matter came to light when the girl became pregnant, following which her father registered a police complaint on Wednesday, they said.

An FIR was registered after the complaint, the police said.

"Two accused are 50-years-old while others are between the age of 30-35 years," said Station House Officer (SHO) Ravinder Kumar.

"An ultrasound examination was done to determine how old her pregnancy is," he said.

Among the accused were a father and his son, the SHO said.

The girl used to buy groceries from a neighbourhood shop, where the incident took place, he said.

The police said she was first sexually assaulted by a few men while later the other accused continued to exploit her for six months. They allegedly threatened her to not disclose the incident to anyone.

"We are hopeful to arrest the accused soon," he said.

