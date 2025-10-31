Haryana University Women Staff Forced To Take Photos Of Pad To Prove Period

Protests broke out at Maharshi Dayanand University in Haryana's Rohtak after a few women sanitation workers were allegedly forced by their supervisors to undress themselves and get their sanitary napkins photographed to prove that they were menstruating.

The alleged incident took place after the women reported late for duty on the campus on October 26. Varsity Registrar Krishnan Kant said an "internal inquiry has been initiated and those found guilty will not be spared", The Indian Express reported.

According to the women, the trouble began when their supervisors - Vinod and Jitendra - pulled them up for arriving late. When the staffers said they were on their periods and feeling unwell, the two supervisors accused them of lying. They also reportedly asked the women to remove their clothes to prove that they were menstruating.

The women staffers said Vinod and Jitendra subsequently directed another female employee to take them to the washroom and click photos of their sanitary pads to prove they were menstruating.

"They said you click photos of your private parts as proof so that the menstrual cycle can be confirmed," the women were quoted as saying by The Indian Express. "When two of us refused to follow the instructions, we were abused and threatened with dismissal."

As news of the shocking incident spread and the supervisors were shown the photos, the remaining women staff and students, including student organisations, staged a protest. They also shared photos and videos of the incident with the chairperson of the State Women Commission.

"A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the two supervisors. The FIR includes charges under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual harassment, assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe and outrage a woman's modesty, criminal intimidation, and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman," Station House Officer at PGIMS police station Roshan Lal was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

In a statement, the university said any incident of insecurity at the workplace will not be tolerated under any circumstances. It reiterated its commitment to "always providing a safe, respectful, and culturally sensitive" work environment. "The safety and respect of women are paramount, and that the strictest action will be taken against any form of inappropriate behaviour or misconduct," it said, according to The Indian Express.

