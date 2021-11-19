Haryana Public Service Commission Official Arrested, Rs 1 Crore Seized

Arrests were made for manipulating the marks of candidates in a written exam. (Representational)

Haryana's State Vigilance Bureau has arrested a Deputy Secretary of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and two others involved in manipulating the marks of candidates who appeared in the written examination for the recruitment of Dental Surgeons, which was administered the HPSC on September 26, 2021.

"Following the registration of FIR on 17th Nov 2021, a raid was conducted and one Naveen Kumar resident of district Bhiwani was caught red-handed while accepting cash amounting to Rs 20 Lakhs. He was produced before the Court on 18th Nov 21 and has been remanded to police custody for 4 days," read a press release.

"Based on his confession and other evidence obtained during the investigation, the State Vigilance Bureau officials have further arrested Ashwani Sharma, resident of district Jhajjar, and seized cash amounting to Rs. 1 crore 7 lakh 97 thousand during his house search," it added.

Following further investigation, the State Vigilance Bureau has arrested Anil Nagar, Deputy Secretary, Haryana Public Service Commission. The search at the residence of one of his associates is going on resulting in recovery of more cash, it said.

Further investigation in the case is underway.