Haryana Polls: Sunita Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann On AAP's Star-Campaigner List

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced 40-star campaigners for Haryana Assembly Elections.

The list includes the names of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Ministers Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia.

Meanwhile, AAP on Wednesday also released its fourth list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. AAP has so far declared 61 candidates for the 90-member assembly.

Among the candidates announced on Wednesday are Raj Kaur Gill from Ambala Cantonment, Lalit Tyagi from Yamunanagar, Joga Singh from Ladwa, Satbir Goyat from Kithal, Sunil Bindal from Karnal, and Sukhbir Malik from Painpat Rural.

The other names in the list include Saroj Bala Rathi from Ganaur, Devender Gautam from Sonipat, Shiv Kumar Rangeela from Gohana, Sandeep Malik from Baroda, Kavita Dalal from Julana, Nisha Deshwal from Safidon, Sukhwinder Singh Gill from Tohana, Jasdev Nikka from Kalanwali, Sham Mehta from Sirsa, Narender Uklana from Uklana, Rajiv Pali from Narnaund, Rajender Sorkhi from Hansi.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia participated in the nomination rally of the party's state vice president and candidate from Kalayat seat, Anurag Dhanda and exuded confidence in the party's victory in the upcoming elections.

"I have come for the nomination filing of Anurag Dhanda. He has been my friend, a journalist and a senior leader of Haryana AAP. People are upset with the 10-year rule of BJP in Haryana and they want to free Haryana from the BJP. AAP will form the government here and work will be done on the guarantee of Arvind Kejriwal," Mr Sisodia said.

"Our main fight is with corruption, with anti-school politics, with anti-hospital politics, with politics that took away job opportunities," he added.

There was seat-sharing talks betwen AAP and Congress but they failed. The last date for filing nominations is September 12.

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir.

