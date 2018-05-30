Spending Time With RSS Should Be Mandatory, Says Haryana Minister Anil Vij Anil Vij's tweet, however, made no direct mention of Pranab Mukherjee's decision to attend the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh event.

185 Shares EMAIL PRINT Anil Vij, in the past, had demanded that the cow should be declared a national animal. (File) Ambala: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij today said that it should mandatory for everyone to spend time with the RSS. His remarks come amid the controversy over former President



"The RSS is a nationalist organisation," the minister tweeted in Hindi.



"It should be made mandatory for all people of the country to spend some time with the sangh. Many problems of the country will be solved," he added.



The tweet, however, made no direct mention of Mr Mukherjee's decision to attend the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh event.



Mr Vij has made controversial statements in the past against Mahatma Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.



Recently, he compared



He had once demanded that the cow should be declared a national animal.



