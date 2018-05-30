Spending Time With RSS Should Be Mandatory, Says Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Anil Vij's tweet, however, made no direct mention of Pranab Mukherjee's decision to attend the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh event.

May 30, 2018




Ambala:  Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij today said that it should mandatory for everyone to spend time with the RSS. His remarks come amid the controversy over former President Pranab Mukherjee's decision to attend an RSS meet.

"The RSS is a nationalist organisation," the minister tweeted in Hindi.

"It should be made mandatory for all people of the country to spend some time with the sangh. Many problems of the country will be solved," he added.

The tweet, however, made no direct mention of Mr Mukherjee's decision to attend the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh event.

Mr Vij has made controversial statements in the past against Mahatma Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Recently, he compared Rahul Gandhi to the deadly Nipah virus, saying whoever comes in contact with him will be destroyed.

He had once demanded that the cow should be declared a national animal.

