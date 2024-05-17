Haryana Man Kills Woman In Manali Hotel, Tries To Flee With Body In Bag: Cops

A Haryana man killed a woman and stuffed her body into a bag after killing her at a Manali hotel, police said on Friday. The woman's body was discovered after the man abandoned the bag inside a taxi.

On May 13, Vinod from Haryana checked into a hotel on Gompa Road with Sheetal, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. The pair booked the room for two days, police said.

Two days later, Vinod checked out of the room alone and booked a taxi to go to the bus stand. The hotel staff noticed that Sheetal was nowhere to be found and Vinod was carrying a heavy bag with him.

The staff informed the police about the suspicious bag but Vinod overheard the conversation. He abandoned the bag in the taxi and fled the scene, police said.

When the police arrived, the bag was opened and Sheetal's body was found stuffed inside.

Police teams began searching for the accused and he was arrested later that night.

During the initial investigation, the police found no photographs or documents of the accused as the booking was made under the victim's name.

The police are now interrogating him to ascertain why he killed the woman and what was the relationship between the two.

The woman's family members have been informed and the body has been sent for post-mortem investigation.