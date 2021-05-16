Haryana Lockdown Extended By A Week, Minister Warns Of 'Strict Measures'

The Haryana government has extended the lockdown by another week to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the state. State Health Minister Anil Vij said "stringent measures" will be taken to implement the alert as he announced the news on Twitter.

Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May Stringent measures will be taken to implement the Alert. - ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 16, 2021

Earlier, a week-long complete lockdown was imposed from May 10 till 17 to curb the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country.

Haryana on Saturday reported 144 virus-related deaths and 9,676 fresh cases, pushing the state's infection count to 6,85,312, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 6,546 people have died from the infection in the state.

Currently, the state has 95,946 active cases.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.36 per cent while the recovery rate is 85.04 per cent.