Haryana Declares Black Fungus A Notified Disease

Doctors must now inform officials of each dark fungus case, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said.

Black Fungus has been categorised as a notified disease in Haryana, making it imperative that government authorities be informed about each case. This will allow in the tracking and management of any outbreak.

Doctors in the state are now required to report to the district Chief Medical Officers of any black fungus case detected, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said today.

"Black Fungus declared Notified Disease in Haryana. Now Doctors will report to CMOs of the District of any Black Fungus case detected," Mr Vij said in a tweet today.

"Post Graduate Institute Rohtak Senior Doctors will conduct a video conference with all doctors of the State dealing (with) Corona about its treatment," he said, referring to Rohtak's Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Declaring a disease notifiable helps collate information and lets authorities monitor the disease and set off early warnings.

Mucormycosis or "dark fungus" mainly affects people on medication for other health problems that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The COVID-19 pandemic in India has catalysed the fungal infection into a dangerous disease disfiguring scores and even killing some.

While its exact incidence in India is yet unknown, its prevalence is estimated to be around 70 times higher in the country than anywhere else even under normal conditions, according to a research paper released by the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute.

More than 40 cases of black fungus disease have been reported in Haryana in the past few days, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja had said yesterday, according to a PTI report.