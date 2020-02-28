Three dead, 25 injured in blast at factory in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

Police officer Vijender Singh said an adjacent factory was destroyed and around five other factories were affected due to the impact of the blast.

The cause of the blast has not been ascertained so far (Representational)

Chandigarh:

Three people were killed and 25 others injured in a powerful blast at a factory in Bahadurgarh in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Friday, police said.

"Three people died and at least 25 were injured after the powerful blast at the factory in Bahadurgarh," the officer told news agency PTI over the phone.

He said some people might be trapped in the factories and efforts are being made to take them out.

Mr Singh said the cause of the blast has not been ascertained so far.

