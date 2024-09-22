'Will Take Hisar To New Heights Of Development': Savitri Jindal Unveils 'Sankalp Patra'

Savitri Jindal has previously served as a minister in the Haryana government

Savitri Jindal, an independent candidate contesting from the Hisar Assembly seat in Haryana, released her "Sankalp Patra" on Sunday. In the Sankalp Patra, she expressed her commitment to the development of Hisar.

On the social media platform X, Ms Jindal wrote, "Today, I unveiled my manifesto for the development of Hisar with media colleagues. The dream that my father, OP Jindal, envisioned for Hisar will be realised over the next five years. We will first address the fundamental issues in Hisar, and then take the city to new heights of development."

आज हिसार में मीडिया साथियों के साथ अपने हिसार के विकास को लेकर अपने संकल्प पत्र का विमोचन किया। हिसार को लेकर बाऊजी ओपी जिन्दल जी ने जो सपना देखा था अगले 5 साल में हम उन्हे जरूर पूरा करेंगे। पहले हिसार में मूलभूत समस्याओं का समाधान निकालेंगे फिर हमारे शहर को विकास की नई ऊंचाइयों… pic.twitter.com/3aGGkZiDSl — Savitri Jindal (@SavitriJindal) September 22, 2024

Savitri Jindal, a former minister and one of the richest women in India, emphasised that her father's vision must be fulfilled, starting with resolving the basic problems of Hisar before moving on to broader development initiatives.

During the launch of the Sankalp Patra, she was accompanied by Madhusudan Agarwal, MD and Vice Chairman of Ajanta Pharma; Mahendra Arya, former president of the All India Transport Association; and Krishna Gorakhpuriya, Chairman of Darsel. Jindal expressed her gratitude to everyone who attended the event.

In her Sankalp Patra, Savitri Jindal prioritised local development and basic amenities, stating that resolving fundamental issues would be her first task, followed by advancing Hisar's growth.

It's noteworthy that Savitri Jindal has previously served as a minister in the Haryana government and was a sitting MLA for the Hisar seat. She faced defeat in the 2014 assembly elections.

For the upcoming elections, the BJP has fielded Dr. Kamal Gupta, while the Congress has nominated Ramniwas Rada for the Hisar seat.

Savitri Jindal, who has previously won five out of six elections, wields considerable influence thanks to her family's political legacy. Her decision to enter the race follows the denial of a BJP ticket to her, positioning her as a strong contender with a personal stake in reversing her 2014 defeat by Dr. Gupta. With a total of 21 candidates in the race, the main competition is primarily between Jindal, Rada, and Gupta.

