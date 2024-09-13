In Haryana, BJP's Richest Candidate Declares Assets Worth Rs 417 Crore

Captain Abhimanyu owns gold jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 21.53 lakh.

Former Haryana finance minister and BJP nominee from the Narnaund assembly seat for the October 5 assembly polls, Captain Abhimanyu is the richest candidate in the state with declared assets worth Rs 417 crore.

According to his poll affidavit, 56-year-old Capt Abhimanyu has declared his moveable and immovable assets, including those of his wife, as Rs 369.03 crore and Rs 47.96 crore, respectively.

Though he has shown Rs 1.1 lakh as cash-in-hand, the former Haryana finance minister has declared investments in bonds, debentures and shares worth Rs 251 crore, as per his affidavit.

Capt Abhimanyu owns gold jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 21.53 lakh.

Savitri Jindal, who has entered the electoral contest from the Hisar seat as an independent, has declared her assets worth Rs 270 crore.

Seventy-six-year-old Savitri has declared her moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 190 crore and Rs 80 crore, respectively. She does not own a car, according to her affidavit.

She is the mother of BJP MP from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal and wife of noted industrialist, late O P Jindal.

She will be contesting against Haryana minister and sitting MLA from Hisar, Kamal Gupta.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has declared his assets, including those of his spouse, worth Rs 26.48 crore, as per his poll affidavit.

Mr Hooda (77) is contesting from the Garhi Sampla Kiloi seat.

He has declared his moveable and immovable assets, including those of his wife, amounting to Rs 7.20 crore and Rs 19.28 crore, respectively.

He does not own any vehicle but possesses gold jewellery worth Rs 1.32 crore and silver worth Rs 23.25 lakh.

Mr Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana assembly, also owns a rifle, a revolver and a pistol, according to his poll affidavit.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala has declared his assets, including those of his spouse, worth Rs 61 crore, according to his poll affidavit.

Mr Chautala, who is contesting from Ellenabad, has declared moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 37.31 crore and Rs 23.70 crore, respectively.

He owns two tractors, a jeep and four cars, according to his poll affidavit.

The 61-year-old leader possesses gold jewellery worth 60.90 lakh, silver worth Rs 1.70 lakh and diamonds worth Rs 15 lakh.

Jannayak Janta Party leader and former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has assets, including those of his wife, amounting to Rs 82.08 crore.

Dushyant, who is in the fray from Uchana Kalan, has declared moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 35.73 crore and Rs 46.35 crore, respectively.

He owns gold jewellery worth Rs 1.85 crore and diamonds worth Rs 62.90 lakh.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.

In the upcoming assembly polls, the ruling BJP is eyeing for a hat-trick in the assembly polls but faces a stiff challenge from a resurgent Congress, which is looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor.

