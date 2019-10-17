Haryana Assembly Election 2019: BJP's Sunny Deol Uses Film Dialogues To Appeal To Voters

Sunny Deol delivered some famous dialogues to seek votes for Haryana Minister Capt Abhimanyu

BJP's Gurdaspur MP and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol today delivered some famous dialogues from his hit films to seek votes for Haryana Minister Capt Abhimanyu, who is seeking re-election from Narnaund in Haryana's Hisar district.

He appealed to people to vote for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the October 21 assembly election.

"This time I have come with folded hands to seek your blessings for Captain (Abhimanyu). You all have heard me say 'tarikh-par-tarikh' (dates after dates), but remember the October 21 'tarikh' (date), remember we have to make him victorious," Mr Deol said while addressing a poll gathering in Narnaund.

"I am overwhelmed by your love. We will always remain connected with you. I have come here for Captain (Abhimanyu). He helped me in Gurdaspur and gave me encouragement as I am new in this field (politics). Now, it is his turn and I have come here to give him a boost," the Gurdaspur MP said.

The actor then proceeded to deliver his iconic dialogue from the film 'Gadar' to hail the country - 'Hindustan zindabad tha, hai aur rahega' (Long live India).



Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

