Haryana Finance Minister Abhimanyu Has Assets Worth Over Rs 170 Crore

Captain Abhimanyu filed his nomination from Haryana's Narnaud.

The assets of Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu have more than doubled in the past five years. In his nomination papers for the Haryana assembly elections, the BJP leader disclosed that he had assets worth Rs 170.41 crore against Rs 77.36 crore during the 2014 assembly elections.

The figure was shown as the combined assets in the name of Captain Abhimanyu, his wife and three dependent children.

According to an affidavit filed before the returning officer, Captain Abhimanyu has moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 76.46 crore and Rs 93.95 crore, respectively.

He owns motor vehicles worth Rs 3.90 crore, including a 2015-model Mercedes Benz GL 350 worth Rs 47.73 lakh and commercial vehicles.

Among moveable assets, Captain Abhimanyu has shown gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.82 crore with his wife possessing precious metals valuing Rs 1.48 crore.

Captain Abhimanyu completed a management programme from Harvard Business School in 2015. He did Bachelor of Commerce from Rohtak in 1996, PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Hisar in 2007 and the Master of Laws from National Law University, New Delhi, in 2019.

He has mentioned his profession as minister while his wife is an educationist and social worker.

The sources of income mentioned by the minister are salary, rent, transportation business, interest and agriculture.

Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is seeking re-election from Adampur in Hisar district, also filed his nomination papers on Thursday.

In his poll affidavit, the 51-year-old leader declared assets to the tune of Rs 105.52 crore.

The combined moveable and immoveable assets of Bishnoi and his wife Renuka stood at Rs 56.70 crore and Rs 48.82 crore, respectively.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, the son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, owns a fleet of luxury cars, including an Audi Q7 valued at Rs 53.31 lakh, Audi A6 at Rs 37.31 lakh and a BMW valued at Rs 26.17 lakh.

His wife Renuka possesses a Mercedes Benz valued at Rs 23.97 lakh.

Another BJP candidate, Prem Lata, who is the wife of Haryana''s prominent Jat leader and former Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, has declared assets worth Rs 21.61 crore.

Lata, who is a sitting MLA, filed her nomination papers from Uchana Kalan as the BJP nominee on

