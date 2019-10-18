Haryana Elections 2019: PM Modi's Rare Use Of Emoticon In Swipe Over Congress Poll Prospects

PM Modi addressed a rally in Haryana on Friday (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a swipe at the Congress over a video in which its senior leaders were allegedly heard making a grim observation on the party's prospects in the Haryana assembly election, using a laugh emoticon on Twitter.

"Great fervour in Gohana and Hisar. The mood on the ground favours the development oriented policies of BJP. Haryana saw a video of how Congress leaders were counting seats outside Parliament and arguing about their dismal prospects across the state," PM Modi tweeted.

In the video, which was widely circulated on social media, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Bhupinder Singh Hooda were allegedly discussing Haryana ticket distribution outside parliament. "Where has the party gone," Mr Ahmed allegedly said in the 38-second clip.

The Congress is facing rebellion in Maharashtra and Haryana over ticket distribution for the next week's election. Former Haryana unit chief Ashok Tanwar quit the party earlier this month and is supporting Dushyant Chautala's Party. In Maharashtra, senior leader Sanjay Nirupam has refused to campaign for the Congress.

PM Modi, the BJP's most prominent election campaigner, has addressed a series of rallies in both the states, attacking the Congress over his government's recent decision to scrap Article 370, which powered special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi has dared the Congress to promise the electorate that it would reverse the Kashmir move if it formed governments in the states.

Today, at a rally in Haryana, PM Modi said Congress's statements against his government's Kashmir move are helping Pakistan.

"You have seen the statements Congress leaders made on Kashmir are helping whom, who the benefit of such statements. Do you know who is being benefited by these?" he asked. The crowd replied, "Pakistan". PM Modi then said, "You are correct."

"Now, Congress should reply why they are making such statements which are being liked by Pakistan...What kind of chemistry is this with Pakistan, whose chemistry is this and for whom. In these polls, you will have to find an answer to this," he said.

Polling for the Haryana Assembly election will take place on October 21. Results will be declared on October 24.

