Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Stats, Facts, Dates - All You Need To Know About The 2019 Haryana Polls

Haryana Polls 2019: Haryana has over 1.83 crore voters - 98 lakh male, and 85 lakh female

Haryana will vote in a single phase for the assembly election or state election on Monday, October 21. The Haryana Assembly election is due as the incumbent Manohar Lal khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP government in the state has completed its 5-year term, and the next government in the state must be elected and sworn in by November 2, when the current term ends. The result for the Haryana election will be declared three days after voting day - on Thursday, October 24, when votes are counted.

Battle lines have been drawn for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly polls, with 1,168 candidates contesting the state election. While the Congress, led by state party chief Kumari Selja and party heavyweight Bhupinder Singh Hooda, look to unseat the BJP in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Chief Minister ML Khattar, is going full throttle in its aim to win on an even bigger scale than it did in 2014.

In 2019 the BJP, with its 'Mission 75' strategy, aims to win more than 75 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. In 2014, BJP had won 47 seats, while the Congress was reduced to just 15 seats - coming in a distant third. Regional party Indian National Lok Dal or INLD, had got 19 seats and had come in second place. The BJP, in 2014, had a vote share of over 33 per cent, while the Congress had a vote share of only 20 per cent. For complete stats on the previous Haryana Assembly election, please click here.

While the contest in Haryana is generally a 3-fold one - BJP, Congress, and INLD - this year the recently-formed Jannayak Janta Party or JJP, which broke away from the INLD, has also emerged as a key player. JJP is headed by Dushyant Chautala.

Some of the constituencies where there are several candidates contesting the Haryana Assembly polls include 118 in Hisar, 69 in Faridabad, 59 from ML Khattar's home turf Karnal, and 54 from Gurgaon.

Of the over 1,100 candidates contesting the Haryana polls, 117 or approximately 10 per cent have declared criminal cases against them, while 70 have declared serious criminal cases, data reveals. Congress leads this list with 13 such candidates, while the BJP is nearly as high with 12 such candidates.

The total electorate or total number of eligible voters for the 2019 Haryana Assembly election stands at 18,390,525 or one crore eighty-three lakh ninety thousand five hundred and twenty five. Out of these, the number of male voters are 9,878,042 (over 98 lakh), the number of female voters are 8,512,231 (over 85 lakh), and the number of voters from the third-gender are 252.

Haryana Polls 2019: Haryana has over 1.83 crore voters - more than 98 lakh male, and 85 lakh female voters

The exit polls, based on research by various agencies, or the NDTV 'poll of exit polls', which show an aggregate of the various exit polls for a more accurate measure, will be out on Monday, October 21 after voting ends. The exit polls will be out at the end of voting as Haryana, as well as other elections being held - in Maharashtra and by-elections for 53 seats - are all happening in a single phase on October 21. The Election Commission of India has issued specific guidelines for publishing or telecast of exit polls. There will be a ban on exit polls till 6:30 pm, the election commission said in a statement.

The Election Commission had also announced simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections for 53 constituencies across the country on October 21. They had earlier announced bypolls for 64 seats, but later announced that the by-election for 15 seats in Karnataka will be held at a later date. The Election Commission also announced bypolls for an additional 4 seats - 2 Lok Sabha constituencies, and two Assembly by-elections, taking the total number of constituencies where by-elections are being held, to 53.

By-elections will take place in Arunachal Pradesh (1 seat), Assam (4 seats), Bihar (5 assembly seats + 1 Lok Sabha seat), Chhattisgarh (1 seat), Gujarat (6 seats), Andhra Pradesh (2 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Meghalaya (1 seat), Maharashtra (1 seat - Lok Sabha), Madhya Pradesh (1 seat), Odisha (1 seat), Puducherry (1 seat), Punjab (4 seats), Rajasthan (2 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Tamil Nadu (2 seats), Telangana (1 seat), Uttar Pradesh (11 seats).

The results for all the assembly elections and by-elections will be declared on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

For all the Assembly Election 2019 news updates, log on to ndtv.com/elections.



Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.