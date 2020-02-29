Haryana Citizens Can Register Names In Electoral Rolls By March 12: Official

Haryana citizens who have turned 18 or above can get name registered in electoral roll (Representational)

Haryana citizens who have turned 18-years-old or above as on January 1, 2020, can get their name registered in the electoral roll by March 12, said Anurag Agarwal, state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), on Saturday.

"The programme of special summary revision of photo electoral roll has been revised considering January 1, 2020, as the qualifying date. According to the new programme, the draft of the integrated electoral roll is already being published on February 10, 2020," said Mr Agarwal.

He said that those who have an error in their data mentioned in the voter list can also make rectifications by March 12.

"People can contact the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO), Electoral Registration Officer, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer to make the changes," the CEO added.

He also said that in this revision, Special Campaign Day will also be held on March 1, 2020. The BLOs on this day will be available at their respective booths. People can dial toll-free number 1950 for more information.