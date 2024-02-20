Court Convicts Ex-Wrestling Coach For Murdering 6 People In 2021

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence in the case on Wednesday. (Representational)

A court in Haryana's Rohtak district has convicted a former wrestling coach for the murder of six people, including a couple and their four-year-old son, in February 2021.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Gagan Geet Kaur on Monday held Sukhvinder guilty for murder and attempt to murder among other charges under the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Arms Act.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence in the case on Wednesday.

Sukhvinder, a resident of Barauda village in Sonepat district, shot dead "Manoj Malik, his wife Sakshi Malik and their son Sartaj, wrestling coaches Satish Kumar and Pardeep Malik, and wrestler Pooja on February 12, 2021. Another person, Amarjeet, was injured.

The incident had taken place at a wrestling venue adjacent to a private college in Rohtak.

Police had then said that Sukhvinder had committed the crime after his services were terminated following complaints against him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)