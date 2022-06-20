Haryana Congress MLAs On Way To Join 'Satyagraha' Stopped At Delhi Border

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda called it a government curb on free speech.

Haryana Congress MLAs and leaders who are going to take part in a peaceful protest demonstration against the Agnipath scheme and misuse of the central agency Enforcement Directorate were detained at the border while trying to enter Delhi, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said on Twitter today.

"This police surveillance on people's expression and government curbs on free speech is unacceptable," he said.

अग्निपथ योजना और केंद्रीय एजेंसियों ED के दुरुपयोग के खिलाफ शांतिपूर्ण धरने में हिस्सा लेने जा रहे हरियाणा कांग्रेस के विधायकों व नेताओं को दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर बेवजह गिरफ़्तार करा जा रहा है।



जनता की अभिव्यक्ति पर यह पुलिसिया पहरेदारी व सरकारी अंकुश प्रजातंत्र में अस्वीकार्य है! pic.twitter.com/FyFLXTLlNE — Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) June 20, 2022

The Congress leaders had planned a march as former party president Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the ED for the fourth time today in connection with the National Herald case.

Protests have also been raging across the country over the new armed forces recruitment scheme Agnipath, which the grand old party is opposing.

The party had said that it will continue to hold peaceful demonstrations across the country on Monday against the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme and questioning of party MP Rahul Gandhi in the money-laundering case.

Mr Gandhi was questioned thrice last week and was summoned for the fourth round on Friday. However, he wrote to the central agency, requesting that it be deferred to Monday as he needed to be with his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is in hospital for Covid-related issues.

The first three rounds of Mr Gandhi's questioning had been turned by the Congress into a show of strength, with party leaders hitting the streets in the national capital and facing detentions.

On Agnipath, as the Centre continues to firefight the escalating crisis with new announcements but is still standing its ground, a call for 'Bharat Bandh' has been made by some organisations demanding a rollback of the short-term recruitment plan.

Congress leaders have sat on a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar in the national capital to express solidarity with the armed forces aspirants protesting against the 'Agnipath' scheme.