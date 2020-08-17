Haryana Chief Minister Stops Cavalcade, Helps Injured Man Reach Hospital

The chief minister got his cavalcade stopped and enquired about the incident from the man(FILE)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who was on his way to Karnal from here on Monday got his cavalcade stopped after seeing an injured e-rickshaw driver lying on the road and helped him reach hospital.

When the chief minister's cavalcade was passing through Karnal's Mahatma Gandhi Chowk, Mr Khattar noticed that an e-rickshaw driver had fallen on the road after being injured in an accident.

The chief minister got his cavalcade stopped and got down from his SUV, officials said. Mr Khattar enquired about the incident from the e-rickshaw driver who had sustained minor injuries.

He then directed Karnal Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav to ensure that the driver received the required treatment immediately.

Later in his home constituency Karnal, Mr Khattar inaugurated a plasma bank set up on the premises of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) and presented certificates and mementos to 10 people.

After the inauguration, the Chief Minister went to a plasma room and interacted with four people who donated plasma on Monday and enquired about their health.

Earlier on August 7, Mr Khattar and Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar had inaugurated a plasma bank at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad through a video conferencing.

Plasma banks have also been set up at Rohtak, Gurgaon and Panchkula districts. In Karnal, Khattar also inaugurated the construction of a stretch of the National Highway-709 A. It will be built at a cost of about Rs 106 crore.

He said with the construction of the road, people of Haryana and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh will be benefited. This route will be ready in next 15 months, he said, adding that it will be opened to the public by February 2022.

The highway, which starts from Devi Lal Chowk to Yamuna Bridge, is approximately 14.5-km long, he said.