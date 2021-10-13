No Stubble Burning In Haryana Anymore: Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar said this while talking to the media after the meeting of NCR Planning Board (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that there is no stubble burning anywhere in the state.

"There is no stubble burning in Haryana. Sometimes, a matter is thrown for the sake of it. Stubble is now being sold in Haryana. On selling stubble, the government gives a subsidy of Rs 1,000 per acre to farmers. There are many industries today which are buying stubble and using it as a fuel. In such a situation, stubble burning has stopped," Mr Khattar said.

This comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged in an October 4 press conference that the central government and neighbouring states did not do anything to check stubble burning by farmers which will lead to air pollution in the winter season.

Mr Khattar said this while talking to the media after the meeting of the NCR Planning Board. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, UP Minister Siddharth Nath Singh and officials of many other states were present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Mr Khattar said, "The regional plan for 2041 is to be prepared. It was discussed today and all the states gave their suggestions. Officials from UP, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana were present. Consensus will be reached after all suggestions are received. I hope that the draft plan will be ready soon. Some states have said that the area of the National Capital Region (NCR) should increase while others do not want that. Suggestions of everyone will be taken in this regard."

He also said that the preparations for the Ellenabad bypoll has started.

Ellenabad bypolls will be held on October 30. The bypolls come after Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Abhay Singh Chautala resigned from Haryana Assembly over the new farm laws in January this year.

Member of Legislative Assembly from Ellenabad in Haryana, Mr Chautala had slammed the Centre for imposing the "black laws" on farmers in an "undemocratic way".

