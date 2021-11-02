Haryana Bypolls: Abhay Chautala, Who Quit Over Farm Laws, Eyes Victory

INLD leader Abhay Chautala is looking to win a third Assembly election (File)

INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) leader Abhay Chautala narrowly leads the race for Haryana's Ellenabad Assembly constituency, with a lead of less than 3,000 votes from the ruling BJP's Gobind Kanda.

The BJP's second place (for now) comes despite Mr Kanda's candidacy being backed by the party's ally - the Jannayak Janata Party - which is headed by the INLD leader's nephew, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

The Congress' Pawan Beniwal is set to finish a distant third. Mr Beniwal recently joined the Congress from the BJP, after having unsuccessfully contested the last full Assembly election from this seat.

The bypoll for the seat in Sirsa district, whose residents depend on agriculture, was held Saturday, and was only needed because Abhay Chautala had in January resigned in solidarity with farmers.

Abhay Chautala had slammed the "undemocratic" imposition of the "black laws".

Speaking in February, he hit out at the BJP, saying that before coming to power the party had made tall promises, including the implementation of Swaminathan Commission report.

"But their deeds did not match their words. After coming to power, they forgot their promises and enacted three agricultural laws which will ruin farmers," he was quoted by news agency PTI.

Like most parties from the agrarian belt of the northern states, Abhay Chautala had been under pressure to demonstrate his allegiance to the farmers protesting the controversial laws.

Thousands of farmers (including those from Haryana) have been camped out on the Delhi borders for over a year to protest laws they say will rob them of MSP and leave them at the mercy of corporates.

Abhay Chautala was criticised by both the Congress and the BJP during campaigning.

The rivals united in their condemnation of Mr Chautala for having forced this bypoll, with several members of his own family (currently with the ruling BJP-JJP coalition) among the attackers.

During campaigning, Abhay Chautala's elder brother and JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, held him responsible for his party's decline.

Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala (an independent MLA) campaigned for the BJP's Gobind Kanda.

With input from PTI