Congress Will Get Majority: Bhupinder Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that his party will get majority in the state.

As counting of votes is underway for the Haryana Assembly elections, former state chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that his party will get majority in the state. "Congress will get majority," Mr Hooda said.

As per the latest trends from the Election Commission, Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 19 seats in Haryana, followed by Congress at 16, Jannayak Janta Party at seven and four seats for others.

Elections for the 90 seats in Haryana Assembly were held on October 21.

