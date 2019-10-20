Haryana Assembly Polls 2019: 8 Pink Booths In Gurugram To Cater Women Voters

The assembly election results will be declared on October 24. (File)

A day before assembly polls, authorities in Gurugram are confident of conducting a smooth polling process.

In the four assembly constituencies of Gurugram district, around 1.2 million voters will determine the fate of 54 candidates.

"Pink booths, which are manned by only women staff will also be present. Our intention is to provide a pleasurable voting experience to all concerned and people do not face any issues during the polling process," District Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri said while speaking about the arrangements.

"We are fully prepared according to the guidelines laid out by the Election Commission. Three-layer security will be provided to all strong rooms consisting of Central Armed Police Forces, Armed police as well as local police," he added.

Around 1,172 polling booths will be there in Gurugram district. 44 zonal magistrates have been deployed to monitor the polling process.

The assembly election results will be declared on October 24.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.