Dushyant Chautala, Ex BJP Ally, Loses His Uchana Kalan Seat In Haryana Polls

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Dushyant Chautala lost his Uchana Kalan seat

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala, a former coalition partner of the BJP, lost his Uchana Kalan seat in the Haryana polls, the votes for which were counted today.

BJP candidate Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri emerged the winner by a margin of just 32 votes, as per the Election Commission. He beat his nearest rival and Congress candidate and former IAS officer Brijendra Singh.

Mr Chautala, who was the outgoing MLA from Uchana seat, was at the fifth spot.

Mr Attri polled 48,968 votes while Congress' Singh, who is the son of former union minister Birender Singh, secured 48,936 votes. Mr Chautala got 7,950 votes.

In the 2019 elections, 36-year-old Dushyant Chautala defeated Prem Lata, the wife of veteran leader Birender Singh, who was with the BJP at that time.