New Haryana Chief Minister Clears Floor Test Day After BJP-JJP Alliance Ends

New Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini cleared a floor test aimed at proving that BJP had majority status in the assembly even after breaking ties with Dushyant Chautala's JJP.

Haryana witnessed a swift change of government over the past 48 hours, with senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar and the entire cabinet, which included three from the JJP, quitting Tuesday.

The proximate cause of the break-up of Mr Khattar's government was the failure of the BJP-JJP alliance, which was formed after the 2019 Assembly election, in which the former emerged as the single-largest party but fell six seats short of an outright majority.

Mr Saini was chosen as the new chief minister after the surprise resignation.