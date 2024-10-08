"Will Cross 50 Seats": Yogeshwar Dutt As BJP Pulls A Haryana Surprise

Haryana Assembly Election Result 2024: The BJP is poised for a third straight win in the state

The BJP in Haryana will cross 50 seats and form government for the third time, party leader Yogeshwar Dutt told NDTV as the ruling party pulled a rabbit out of its political hat and stunned its principal rival, the Congress, and defied the exit poll predictions, which were not so kind to it.

Leading in 50 seats (out of 90), the BJP looks set to return for a third term, a feat not heard of before in the state. The majority mark is 46.

"Everybody knows how Congress, two days before results, tried to create an atmosphere. We have been saying from the start that we will form the government. You wait and see, we will cross 50 seats and form a government for the third time, which will be a historic achievement," said Mr Dutt in Hindi.

"The people of Haryana have shown that they are with the BJP. That they are with an imaandaar (honest) party," he added, showering praise on the good work done by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his predecessor ML Khattar.

Asked about Vinesh Phogat, who making her poll debut won from Julana, Mr Dutt said ,"The question is who is forming the government. These few wrestlers - Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh and Vinesh Phogat - have tried to spoil the atmosphere in Haryana. The Haryana public has answered them. Whether Vinesh wins or loses is not important, if you look at other 89 seats, these wrestlers have had no effect. Haryana does not have just three wrestlers," said Mr Dutt, an Olympic bronze-medallist, who had to sit out this election.

Pressed to answer what's next for him, the BJP leader said,"I am happy. It is for the party to decide who should get a ticket. I am with a nationalist party an will remain so."



Lagging behind, the Congress questioned the Election Commission over its slow pace of counting.

A buoyed BJP has called a meeting of its leaders at the residence of Nayab Singh Saini, who won his seat from Ladwa.