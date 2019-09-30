83% Sitting Haryana MLAs Are Crorepatis: Report

The ADR analysis is based on the affidavits filed by these MLAs in the 2014 elections.

Over 80 per cent of the sitting Members of Legislative Assembly in Haryana are crorepatis, according to an analysis done by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Seventy-five out of the 90 sitting MLAs in Haryana possess assets worth more than Rs 1 crore, the report says.

The ADR analysis is based on the affidavits filed by these MLAs in the 2014 elections.

According to the ADR report, the average assets per sitting MLA in Haryana calculates to Rs 12.97 crore.

Party-wise, the average assets per MLA for 48 Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers stood to Rs 10.34 crore, while for 18 MLAs of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the average assets stood at Rs 13.63 crore.

The average assets of 15 Congress MLAs was Rs 12.43 crore. For the two Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) MLAs, the average assets were valued at Rs 80.12 crore, while the 5 Independent MLAs have average assets worth Rs 13.93 crore.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.