191 Unlicensed Arms Seized In Haryana After Poll Code

An illicit arms manufacturing unit was also busted in the state (Representational)

Haryana Police has seized 191 unlicensed arms and 281 cartridges since March 10 when the Model Code of Conduct came into force, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said Thursday.

He also said 64,245 licensed arms have been deposited by people at respective police stations in compliance with the poll code.

During the period, an illicit arms manufacturing unit was also busted in the state, the ADGP said.

Giving details about the seizure made until April 3, Virk said maximum 24 illegal arms have been seized in Sonipat district followed by 20 in Faridabad, 17 in Gurugram, 15 in Panipat, 14 in Palwal, 12 in Narnaul, 11 in Karnal, 10 in Rohtak, 9 each in Jind and Rewari.

Illegal arms were also seized from Yamunanagar, Jhajjar, Hisar and Kurukshetra districts.

Touching upon those who hold valid arms license, he said such people are mandated to deposit their arms in their respective police stations before the elections.

"In view of these instructions, 64,245 licensed arms have also been deposited by the people in different police stations across the state," he said in a release.

Mr Virk said that police has also made elaborate arrangements for free, fair and peaceful conduct of general elections, polling for which will be held on all the ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on May 12.

Additional central forces will be deployed to maintain law and order and also to ensure everyone can exercise their right to cast vote without fear on polling day in the state, the ADGP said.

Prompt and effective action will be taken against anybody who tries to take law into his/her hands or tries to disrupt the polling process, he asserted.

