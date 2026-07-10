"Harmless Innovation": Bengal Minister On Egg Attacks Targeting Trinamool Leaders

Eggs are boiling over in West Bengal's political waters, and Trinamool Congress leaders are feeling the heat.

A string of Trinamool leaders have been targeted in public egg attacks by "angry" citizens since the party's stunning defeat at the hands of the BJP in the Assembly polls.

Party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, MPs Kunal Ghosh and Mahua Moitra, and former ministers are among those who have faced eggs in the last few weeks.

In the latest incident, eggs were thrown at a rally led by former Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Wednesday. Protesters also raised "chor-chor" (thief) slogans targeting Trinamool leaders.

While questions have been raised over the manner of protest, West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh has called it an "innovation".

Yes, you read that right.

In an interview with NDTV on Thursday night, Ghosh justified the egg attacks, saying "at least people are not throwing bricks and stones."

"It's an innovation by people to vent their anger against 15 years of Trinamool corruption," Ghosh told NDTV.

He added that it is a "harmless way" of protest.

"No one gets hurt, they can't even file an FIR. It's better than bricks and stones."

"Has anyone been injured in egg attacks?" Ghosh asked. He even joked that "prices of eggs have gone up" in West Bengal since the elections.

He further justified the egg-throwing by comparing it to "violent attacks" BJP leaders allegedly faced under Trinamool rule.

"When we were in opposition, our leaders were beaten, hanged and lynched," he said.

The BJP has been calling the incidents an "expression of people's anger" and has been watching them unfold.

Reacting to the commotion at Mamata Banerjee's Wednesday rally, Ghosh said the Chief Minister was "frustrated."

"She was slapping her own party worker. She has lost her mind."

Over 100 cases of TMC leaders being attacked with eggs have been reported since the results.

The issue has even reached the judiciary. The Calcutta High Court last week sought a report from the West Bengal government on every alleged egg-throwing incident targeting Trinamool Congress leaders since the party's defeat in the Assembly elections.

The court also directed the state government to inform it about the number of FIRs registered in connection with such incidents.

The direction came while the court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Danish Farooqui, representing TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, over the egg attacks on the party leaders.