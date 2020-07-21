Hariyali Teej 2020: Muhurat, Puja, Folklore And Festivities

Hariyali Teej 2020 date: This year the celebrations will take place on Thursday, July 23

Hariyali Teej 2020: The auspicious month of Sawan brings with it several festivals and Hariyali Teej, on Thursday July 23, is one of them. Women in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand celebrate Hariyali Teej with much fanfare. New clothes, colourful bangles, mehendi, songs, jhulas (swings) and of course food are must for Hariyali Teej.

In some states Hariyali Teej is also called the Sawan Teej as it takes place during the monsoon season. 'Hariyali' or greenery, signifies the time when farmers across India sow their crops.

Hariyali Teej date and time

This year, Hariyali Teej will be observed on July 23.

Hariyali Teej Tithi

The Tritiya tithi begins at 7:22 PM on July 22 and ends at 5:03 PM on July 23.

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Celebration of Hariyali Teej

Traditionally, the festival of Hariyali Teej is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who is often called the Teej Mata. On the day of Hariyali Teej, women dress beautifully in green sari and and wear green bangles, which is said to be the colour of the festival. In some parts of India, they also get together and listen to katha or folklore of Shiva and Parvati.

There are two other Teej festivals celebrated in Sawan apart from the Haryali Teej. They are Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

In Punjab, Teej is known as Teeyan. Women apply mehendi on their hands, wear new clothes, bangles, dance and sing special Teej songs in groups.

In Haryana, Teej is celebrated to welcome the rainy season. Women pray for the well-being and long life of their family members. Traditionally, gifts are also exchanged between families and married women visit their parents house. They receive Sindhara, a basket of gifts with home-made sweets and bangles from their parents.

Traditional Hariyali Teej food:

Like every Indian festival, Teej too is popular for traditional items like ghevar, a honeycomb like dessert topped with cream and dry fruits and kheer. Other popular sweets offered during Teej are balushahi, shakkar para, and jalebi. Happy Hariyali Teej 2020!