Hariyali Teej 2019: Date, Puja Timing, Significance - All You Need To Know

Hariyali Teej 2019 Date: This year the festival will be celebrated on August 3.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated in the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, Shraavan. This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 3. It is also known as Shravan Teej. The word Hariyali signifies greenery and green environments due to monsoon showers. Traditionally, the Hariyali Teej festival is celebrated as the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who is also known as Teej Mata. Hariyali Teej is celebrated in Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. The tritiya tithi of Hariyali Teej begins on 01:36 a.m. on August 3 and ends on 10:06 am on August 4.

In Punjab, Teej is known as Teeyan. Women apply henna on their hands, wear new clothes, bangles, dance and can be seen enjoying on the swings to celebrate the day. Ghewar, a traditional sweet, is made especially in this season and is Teej's special dessert. Kheer, malpua, halwa are other traditional dishes are also prepared on this day.

In Haryana, Teej is celebrated to welcome the rains. Women pray for their husband and families' long life. Traditionally, gifts are sent to the daughter's house by her mother and in-laws. Husbands and other family members give gifts to girls and women of the house. Some daughters also visit their parents house and return after Raksha Bandhan.

In Rajasthan, during Teej, Goddess Parvati is worshipped. While the Teej idol is covered with a canopy, the Gangaur idol is open.

Hariyali Teej is also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej.Kajari Teej which comes fifteen days after Hariyali Teej is known as Badi Teej.

