Hardik Pandya Clarifies On 'Rs 5 Crore Watch Seized' By Airport Customs

Hardik Pandya's watches were seized by the Customs Department on his return from Dubai.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya on Tuesday refuted reports that claimed two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crore were seized from him at the Mumbai airport on his return from Dubai, saying that that only one watch worth Rs 1.5 crore had been taken for "proper valuation".

A report by news agency ANI on Tuesday had said that two watches were seized by the Customs Department on Sunday night because Mr Pandya allegedly did not have a bill for the them.

Denying the charges, Mr Pandya posted a statement on Twitter saying, "I voluntarily went to Mumbai airport customs counter to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty. Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media regarding my declaration to customs at Mumbai airport, and I would like to clarify about what transpired."

"I had voluntarily declared all the items that I'd lawfully purchased from Dubai and was ready to pay whatever duties that needed to be paid. As a matter of fact, the customs department had asked for all purchase documents which were submitted; however customs is doing proper valuation for duty which I've already confirmed to pay," he said.

"The cost of the watch is approximately Rs. 1.5 crore and not Rs. 5 crore as per the rumours floating around on social media. I'm a law-abiding citizen of the country and I respect all government agencies. I've received all the cooperation from the Mumbai customs department and I've assured my full cooperation to them and will provide them with whatever legitimate documents they need to get this matter cleared. All allegations against me of crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded," he added.

Hardik Pandya was returning from Dubai after India wrapped up its stint at the T20 World Cup.

According to ANI, Hardik Pandya's brother, cricketer Krunal Pandya was also intercepted at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables last year.