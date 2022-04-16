Harbhajan Singh, AAP MP, Pledges Rajya Sabha Salary For Farmers' Daughters

Mr Singh announced retirement from all forms of cricket in December, 2021.

Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh today announced that he will contribute his Rajya Sabha salary for the education and welfare of the daughters of farmers.

Mr Singh said as a Rajya Sabha member he would do everything possible for the "betterment of the country".

"As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare. I've joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can. Jai Hind," he said in a tweet.

Harbhajan Singh was elected unopposed to the upper house of Parliament from Punjab last month.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had nominated Harbhajan Singh, party leader Raghav Chadha, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, IIT Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora for the March 31 Rajya Sabha elections. All the candidates were elected unopposed. The party had made a clean sweep in Punjab after winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats.

Before announcing his retirement, Mr Singh had met with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, another former cricketer. A photo of the two on Twitter led to speculation of Mr Singh joining the grand old party, which he denied later.

Harbhajan Singh was a former spinner of the Indian cricket team. Mr Singh also captained Mumbai Indians and Kings Xl Punjab in the Indian Premier League or IPL.