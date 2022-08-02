Ahead Of 76th Independence Day, PM Puts Flag As Social Media Profile Photo

The Prime Minister also paid homage to Pingali Venkayya

Ahead of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today put the 'Tiranga' (national flag or tricolour) as his display picture on his social media accounts including Twitter and Facebook.

The Prime Minister appealed to the citizens to make "Har Ghar Tiranga" a mass movement by using 'Tricolour' as their profile pictures on social media between August 2 and 15.

"It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also paid homage to Pingali Venkayya, who had designed the national flag, on his birth anniversary.

"I pay homage to the great Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary. Our nation will forever be indebted to him for his efforts of giving us the Tricolour, which we are very proud of. Taking strength and inspiration from the Tricolour, may we keep working for national progress," he said in another tweet.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage people to hoist the 'tricolour' at home to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

In his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, PM Modi had said that India is set to witness a glorious and historic moment as it completes 75 years of Independence.