'Can Visit My Constituency Now': Mani Shankar Aiyar On Revoked Suspension

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, whose suspension has been revoked by the party, said the suspension had prevented him from visiting his Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu for the past eight-nine months and now he can go to his constituency ahead of the general elections in 2019.

Former Union Minister Aiyar lost his Lok Sabha seat, Mayiladuthurai, in the 2009 election.

"I am happy to be back (in the party). Since the elections are just a few months away, now I can go my constituency and nurture it...nurse my constituency," Mr Aiyar told IANS.

"For the past eight-nine months, I was prevented from going to my constituency," he added.

Asked if he was given any instruction by the party to avoid personal remarks on any leader, Mr Aiyar said: "I don''t want to comment on the (party) high command."

The Congress on Saturday revoked the suspension of Mani Shankar Aiyar from the party following recommendation by its disciplinary committee.

Mr Aiyar was suspended in December 2017 after he used a derogatory word against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections.

Asked about dialogue with Pakistan, Mr Aiyar said: "I have been saying this for the past 40 years that an uninterrupted dialogue should taken place with Pakistan."

"Why should I comment on it (on Prime Minister for constructive engagement with Pakistan) further. You should ask the Prime Minister what does it mean," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to his new Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan that India desires "constructive engagement" with Islamabad but Pakistan quickly clarified that there is no offer of a bilateral dialogue.