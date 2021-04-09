Siblings Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Status And Greetings Here

2021 Siblings Day: Have a Happy Siblings Day this weekend

Siblings Day is here! It's a great opportunity to love, argue, squabble and do just what ever you want with your brother or sister. There's hardly a better friendship than what siblings share. Siblings Day is celebrated on April 10 every year. The day was first celebrated in the United States but later on Siblings Day started being celebrated in several countries including India. This year, amid the pandemic, Siblings Day is a great day to stay home and spend quality time with your brother or sister. Happy Siblings Day!

Happy Siblings Day! I'm lucky, I got you as my best friend and sister.

Thanks for being the best sister! You make my world a happy place. Happy Siblings Day!

Dear Sis, I'm always there for you. Happy Siblings Day!

Happy Siblings Day to the best sister ever!

We laugh, we fight and we make great memories. What would I do without you. Happy Siblings Day!

Thank you for being the most caring and loving sister. Happy Siblings Day!

You're the best brother in the world! Happy Siblings Day!

Happy Siblings Day dear brother. Thank you for everything you do for me.

My life is incomplete without you. Happy Siblings Day, bro!

Happy Siblings Day to the best brother and my super hero!

Happy Siblings Day, my best friend, my brother!

"Children of the same family, the same blood, with the same first associations and habits, have some means of enjoyment in their power, which no subsequent connections can supply" - Jane Austen

"You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them" - Desmond Tutu

"If you want to do really important things in life and big things in life, you can't do anything by yourself. And your best teams are your friends and your siblings" - Deepak Chopra

