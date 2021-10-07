Happy Shardiya Navratri 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status You Can Share

Happy Shardiya Navratri 2021: Shardiya Navratri is celebrated in the lunar month of Ashwin.

Navratri is a festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. As per the Hindu calendar, Shardiya Navratri is celebrated in the lunar month of Ashwin. This year, it will commence on October 7 and will go on till October 15. The festivities start with Ghatasthapana, where devotees place a kalash — an earthen pot — in the puja area.

Devotees fill the kalash with layers of soil and grains and tie a sacred thread on the neck of the pot. They worship the kalash and pray to Goddess Durga.

Here are a few wishes, quotes, images, greetings, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status you can share with your friends and family on Shardiya Navratri 2021.

-- Feel the spirit and have fun this Navratri. Maa Durga has come to bless each one of us with prosperity and happiness.

-- May the hues, beauty, bliss, happiness and the charm of Navratri stay with you and your family forever. Happy Shardiya Navratri.

-- It's time to welcome Devi Durga and worship her with love and devotion.

-- May Goddess Durga provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome obstacles and problems. Have an auspicious Shardiya Navratri.

-- Wish all your dreams come true this Navratri and all through the year.

-- May each day of Navratri have something special in store for you.

-- Maa Durga will brighten your life with countless blessings. Happy Shardiya Navratri.

-- On the occasion of Shardiya Navratri 2021, here's wishing you and your family good health, wealth, happiness, peace and prosperity.

-- It's Navratri, a time to care and share. Wishing you glorious days ahead.

-- May Goddess Durga guide you, protect you and give you all the happiness you have wished for. Happy Shardiya Navratri 2021.

