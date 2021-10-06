Navratri 2021: Know The Date, Time, Durga Puja Muhurat And Significance Of The Festival

Navratri 2021: Goddess Durga is worshipped by devotees with four Navratri fasts, every year.

There is a lot to look forward to as Navratri is here. The nine-day festival to worship Goddess Durga is celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin, which falls between September 23 and October 22 of the Gregorian calendar. The month marks the beginning of Shardiya Navratri. Navratri or nine nights signifies the duration of the festival. On Navratri, Hindus across the world, celebrate and worship the nine different forms of Goddess Durga. The nine forms are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

Navratri 2021 Date

This year, according to the Hindu calendar, Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 7, 2021, and end on October 15, 2021.

The final three days — Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami — will begin with Ashtami falling on October 13. This is followed by Navami on October 14 and Dashami on October 15.

Depending on the date and time of the auspicious days, the festival can last eight or nine days. This year, the festival will last 8 days with Tritiya and Chaturthi both falling on October 9.

Here's a list of the dates with the corresponding days of the festival:

October 7: Pratipada

October 8: Dwitiya

October 9: Tritiya and Chaturthi

October 10: Panchami

October 11: Shashti

October 12: Saptami

October 13: Ashtami

October 14: Navami

October 15: Dashami

Timings of Puja For Ashtami, Navami, Dashami

Ashtami Tithi will last from 9:47 pm on October 12 to 8:07 pm on October 13.

Navami Tithi will start from 8:07 pm on October 13 and end at 6:52 pm, October 14.

On Dashami, October 15, the Vijay Muhurat falls between 1:59 pm and 2:46 pm, while Aparahna Puja is between 1:12 pm and 3:33 pm.

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Navratri Significance

Goddess Durga is worshipped by devotees with four Navratri fasts, every year. The four Navratri fasts are named after the Hindu seasons/months they fall in — Magha (Winter), Chaitra (Spring), Ashadha (Monsoon), and Sharad (Autumn). Of them, Sharad Navratri is considered to be the most prominent. For nine days, devotees observe fast and take part in religious rituals such as reading the Devi Mahatmyaham and performing puja.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga was created by the combined powers of various deities, including Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. With powers instilled in her by various gods, Durga vanquishes the demon Mahishasura. Hence, she is also worshipped as Mahishasuramardini.