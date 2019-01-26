Happy Republic Day 2019: Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics and Greetings

Happy Republic Day! On Republic Day, reflect on the keywords of the Preamble to the Constitution of India - Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity and hope that India always lives by these principles.

All India | Posted by | Updated: January 26, 2019 10:29 IST
Happy Republic Day: India celebrates the 70th Republic Day of the nation.


NEW DELHI: 

Happy Republic Day! Each year on January 26, India celebrates Republic Day. Today, India is celebrating the 70th Republic Day. While you celebrate the January-26 national holiday with your loved ones at home and watch the grand 70th Republic Day parade, think about the revolutionary leaders and brave Indian soldiers who struggled immensely to make India a republic. On Republic Day, reflect on the keywords of the Preamble to the Constitution of India - Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity and hope that India always lives by these principles. Just drown in the patriotic fervour, reflect upon India's values and celebrate the 70th Republic Day with your family and friends.

Here are some Republic Day wishes, images, wallpapers, quotes, status, SMS, messages, photos, pictures and greetings that you can send to your loved ones on the 70th Republic Day:

1. Let's salute the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers who made us realise the dream of an independent and unified India. Happy Republic Day!

2. Freedom is our birth right, but was snatched away from us, Our nation earned this freedom after making great sacrifices, Let's never take it for granted! Happy Republic Day!

3. Happy 70th Republic Day to you and your family members. Jai Hind!

4. May we always have freedom to choose, freedom to live and freedom to dream...

The 70th Republic Day parade will be a dazzling display of 'Nari Shakti', led by the Assam Rifles contingent, besides a lone woman officer exhibiting bike stunts on Rajpath as part of the iconic daredevil team. Contingents of the Navy, Army Services Corps and a unit of Corps of Signals will all be led by women officers.

5. With my heart swelling with pride, I wish you a very happy 70th Republic Day. Jai Hind!

6. On the 70th Republic Day, let's pledge to nurture our India with love, compassion and dedication. May our country always prosper and flourish. Happy Republic Day!

